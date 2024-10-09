(Video) Lineker and Shearer agree on who they wouldn’t offer a new contract to from Salah, Trent and Van Dijk

Liverpool fans won’t need reminding that we are closing in on the end of the contracts for three key players in Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk – something which is proving quite the concern.

Tasked with selecting one player not to offer a new deal to of the trio, Gary Lineker made a bold call after first committing to keeping our No.66 as a priority: “I’d have to go Mo [to stay with Alexander-Arnold] because I’m a striker, I’m not a centre half.”

To which Alan Shearer agreed and added: “Me too, only because they’re the hardest to find, goal scorers.”



The Match of the Day host concluded with: “Exactly, irreplaceable. But they’re all brilliant, they’re all absolutely great players.”

That would mean then that it would be our captain that the duo would be most willing to allow to depart from the club at the end of this campaign.

Given we have the best defence in the league and our No.4 has been the most crucial member of that area, it may be seen as a strange call but this is a near impossible problem to find one correct answer.

You can watch Lineker and Shearer’s comments on Salah, Trent and Van Dijk (from 11:37) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

