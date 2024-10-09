(Video) ‘I like it’ – Trent endorses something ‘special’ Liverpool will do in their next match

Liverpool’s men’s and women’s teams will wear the Futuremakers logo for their respective next games.

Arne Slot’s charges will face Chelsea while Matt Beard’s side take on Manchester City after the men’s international break, and the LFC teams will wear amended shirts for these matches.

The club’s official website shares that Futuermakers is Standard Chartered’s global initiative to empower young people to get a job or start their own business.

The Reds have been wearing this jersey for one game a season over the last five years. After the fixture, the match-worn shirts are auctioned off to raise money and awareness for the campaign.

Trent looks forward to playing in the jersey

Speaking to the official Liverpool FC channel on YouTube, Trent Alexander-Arnold said: “I think it’s always a standout game of the season and quite memorable.

“Thinking back to the games we’ve played and won, in the past it’s always been good. Yeah, I like it. It’s a special thing, it’s motivating to wear this.”

Liverpool have played Manchester City twice in the Futuremakers kit – most notably, they wore the shirt for the Anfield game against the Cityzens in the 2022/23 season, when Mo Salah effectively ended Joao Cancelo’s Premier League career as we won 1-0.

Let’s hope that history repeats itself and Slot’s men can send Chelsea back to west London with disappointed faces and continue our great start to the season.

