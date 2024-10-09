Liverpool eyeing in-demand Premier League wizard who’s got ‘all the ability in the world’ – report

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly identified Antoine Semenyo as a potential forward signing for the next season.

We’re only 10 games into the Arne Slot era, but the Reds are reportedly already planning their transfer business for next year.

As per GiveMeSport, the six-time Champions League winners have identified the Bournemouth attacker as their prospective next big forward signing. However, LFC are not the only club who are interested, with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur also keen on the 24-year-old.

Another potential issue with this transfer is that the Cherries don’t want to sell another talented forward so soon after they allowed Dominic Solanke to head to Spurs, and would reportedly take a huge bid to lure Semenyo away.

Transfermarkt value the winger at €20m (£16.8m) and his contract expires in 2029.

Semenyo has impressed this season

The Ghana international is off to a solid start this season, scoring three goals and assisting one more in seven Premier League matches, with Bournemouth teammate Lewis Cook saying that he’s got ‘all the ability in the world’ (BBC Sport).

What also stands out about him is his versatility – he’s capable of playing anywhere across the forward line. His preferred position is the right wing, currently occupied at Liverpool by a certain Mo Salah.

The former Bristol City player seems to be improving every year. He scored eight Premier League goals last term and looks well on the way to better that tally this time around.

As per WhoScored, Semenyo is averaging 4.4 shots per game, alongside one key pass and 1.7 dribbles per 90 minutes. He also earns 1.3 fouls per match – all very impressive statistics for an attacker playing in a mid-table side.

His tally of three Premier League goals this season is bettered only by Luis Diaz and Salah at Liverpool, with the Ghanaian outscoring Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez in the top flight. Of course, he’s received more game-time than those three Reds forwards, but it’s still indicative of how good his form has been.

While we’re not sure if he’s starter material yet for a club of LFC’s quality, there’s no doubt that the attacker is talented. As things stand, though, perhaps he’d be more of an option off the bench than someone who’d instantly enhance Arne Slot’s side.

With Salah’s Anfield deal expiring next summer, it could be worth looking into the Bournemouth player as a possible successor.