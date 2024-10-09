‘Zero chance’ – Reliable journalist dismisses ‘nonsense’ reports over Liverpool contract saga

Image via The Athletic FC

James Pearce has emphatically shut down reports of one crucial Liverpool player being plucked from Anfield in January.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is among three members of the Reds’ on-field leadership group who’ll be out of contract in June 2025 as it stands, and rumours of interest from Real Madrid simply refuse to go away.

Indeed, Spanish outlet Sport reported in recent days that, instead of waiting until next summer, the Champions League holders could push to sign the 26-year-old in three months’ time after the season-ending knee ligament injury to Dani Carvajal.

Pearce clarifies Trent’s current situation

Speaking on the Walk On podcast, Pearce is adamant that claims over a mid-season swoop for Trent are farfetched, adding that contract talks with Liverpool are continuing apace in the background.

The Athletic journalist said: “There’s absolutely zero chance that Trent will go anywhere in January. I saw some nonsense about Real Madrid planning a bid for him in January. I don’t believe that’s true; absolute nonsense.

“My information at the moment is that there is no decision that has been taken, those [contract] talks are ongoing.”

No way will Liverpool sell Trent in January

With Pearce being one of the most reliable sources around when it comes to Liverpool FC matters, we’d give more credence to him than to sensationalist reports from some outlets on the continent.

Whatever might happen with Trent in the summer, it seems inconceivable that the Reds would sanction the exit of their vice-captain in January, especially if we’re well placed to push for silverware on four fronts by that stage of the season.

Every LFC fan will certainly be hoping that, by the end of the calendar year, the lingering discourse over the 26-year-old’s future will finally be put to rest by him signing a contract extension to keep him at Anfield for several more years.

The other members of Liverpool’s on-field leadership group (Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Andy Robertson) are all into their 30s, so Arne Slot will likely be looking to our number 66 as the long-term figurehead of the team, much like Steven Gerrard during his playing days.

Until the situation is sorted, we can fully expect Real Madrid to cast an unwelcome shadow over the 26-year-old. The only way to dispel that for good is to get him tied down to a long-overdue new deal on Merseyside.