(Video) Richards: Liverpool can ‘win the league without’ stalwart; might be time to part ways

Liverpool are currently top of the league and whilst many may be thinking what we can add to bolster our chances of ultimate success, Micah Richards has commented on what we can lose.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, the 36-year-old said: “I feel as though you could still win the league without Trent, if you’ve got a solid centre half partnership, and Salah scoring all the goals.”

This came after being posed the question of which of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah the former defender would choose to leave if he had to pick one.

We hope the contracts of all three players are sorted soon but this is certainly an angle that many fans may not have considered and many may disagree with.

You can view Richards’ comments on Alexander-Arnold via @RestIsFootball on X:

🗣️ @MicahRichards: "#LFC can win the league without Trent Alexander-Arnold" An impossible question for a Liverpool fan 😅 pic.twitter.com/bAdf5s7tcb — The Rest Is Football (@RestIsFootball) October 9, 2024

