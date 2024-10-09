Fabrizio Romano outlines Arne Slot ‘secret’ which has been greatly ‘appreciated’ at Liverpool

(Photos via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube and Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has given an insight into the ‘secret’ behind Arne Slot’s ‘excellent start’ to life as Liverpool head coach.

Far from being overawed at the gargantuan task of following in the enormous footsteps of Jurgen Klopp, the Dutchman has won nine of his first 10 games in charge, the best record of any Reds boss in history that far into their tenure.

In his Daily Briefing on Wednesday morning, the Italian reporter outlined how the 46-year-old’s humility has struck a positive chord with the Anfield hierarchy and the players in his squad, while also praising his tactical acumen.

Liverpool chiefs impressed by Slot’s humility

Romano stated: “Some fans have been asking me for insight into how Arne Slot has made such a strong start after the big challenge of replacing Jurgen Klopp.

“It’s certainly been a very good appointment – Slot has a good feeling with the players, but also he’s generally a very humble guy, and this was appreciated in the dressing room and also among the new directors.

“Apart from that, he is of course very good tactically, this is not new as already at Feyenoord we could see that he was an excellent manager, but the way he’s entered Liverpool’s world has been really appreciated. This was probably the secret of this excellent start.”

Slot has struck the perfect balance

To echo a point made by James Pearce recently, Slot has struck the perfect balance between respecting Klopp’s exceptional work at Liverpool and introducing his own tweaks to instill a freshness to how things are done on the training pitch and on matchday.

Unlike David Moyes at Manchester United at Alex Ferguson, he hasn’t been overwhelmed by the task of replacing a hugely successful predecessor; and unlike Graeme Souness when he was Reds manager in the early 1990s, the Dutchman hasn’t ridden roughshod over the methods of the man who came before him.

The 46-year-old has displayed a warmth and authenticity which has clearly won over the people he most needs to impress, namely the fans, the playing squad and his boardroom bosses.

Slot’s humility has been evident in his repeated insistence not to assess him on what he’s done so far, but to judge his impact over a longer period of time, in the hope that he’ll achieve tangible success in the form of silverware.

It’s still very early days in his reign, of course, but everything about the man up to now suggests that Liverpool got it bang-on by choosing him as Klopp’s successor.