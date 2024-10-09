‘Dead to me’: Bundesliga reporter shares severe Dortmund reaction to Klopp’s new role

(Photo by Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp is back in football and whilst most Liverpool fans seems to be somewhat supportive about our former manager’s return to the game, Borussia Dortmund supporters don’t seem to all share that opinion.

Taking to X, ESPN’s Bundesliga reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt posted: ‘If you want an idea of how this is going down in Dortmund… a flavour of the comments from BVB fans to me this morning:

‘Football is dead. He’s absolutely dead to me. That makes me sick.’

This may come as somewhat of a surprise to supporters on Merseyside but a slight bit of digging into this subject does make the severe reaction a lot more understandable.

The philosophy of fan ownership is very important within Germany and after years of trying to infiltrate their game, Red Bull finally found a way in through Leipzig.

This small team were transformed by convincing the few remaining members to allow financial transformation which they agreed to but it left a bitter taste in the mouth of fellow clubs in the country.

They’re famed for being a small fan base and buying their way to success (sound familiar?) and that is why many of those who support clubs with a rich heritage and fan presence detest them – like Borussia Dortmund.

For the 57-year-old to now be directly competing against BVB and Mainz, he’s made a public decision that will certainly tarnish his reputation among some in his two native former clubs.

As we haven’t experienced this first hand in the Premier League, it’s being viewed as a nice way back into the game but that may not be the case had we witnessed a similar story closer to home.

You can view the Klopp and Dortmund fan update via @archiert1 on X:

