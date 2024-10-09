(Video) ‘Regret or satisfaction… ‘ – Trent makes candid career claim amid contract uncertainty

Image via ITV Football

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed the details of a candid conversation that he had with an England teammate during the September international break.

The Liverpool vice-captain has linked up with his national team again this week amid the ongoing backdrop of uncertainty over his future at club level, with his Anfield contract now into its final nine months amid constant rumours of a possible move to Real Madrid.

Speaking to ITV‘s Gabriel Clarke ahead of the Three Lions’ match against Greece on Thursday night, the 26-year-old voiced his determination not to have any regrets over what he’s put into his career by the time that he retires.

Trent speaks about what he wants from his career

Trent said: “This was a conversation I had at the last camp when we were travelling to Ireland. I was on the coach down to the airport with (Eberechi) Eze and we had this conversation. I said that there’s a chance I may never win another trophy in my career again. There’s a chance of that. There’s a chance I win many, many more.

“You’ll only know the morning after you retire. You’ll look at yourself in the mirror and you’ll have a feeling of either regret or satisfaction at what you have achieved, but I don’t think you can value that on trophies and medals, goals, assists; anything like that. It’s more [that] I give it absolutely everything from start to finish and I’ve put everything into it.

“As long as I can say that, that every single day I put everything in to it, I tried to get better every single day, I tried to improve myself, I tried to be the best player I could be for the team, I tried to help the team win as many games as possible, and I believe that I maximised the potential that everybody told me from a very young age that I had, then I’ll be more than satisfied.”

Trent could still fulfil his ambitions at Liverpool

It’s clear from Trent’s comments that, aside from maximising his input for the remainder of his career, he still yearns to win more trophies at club and international level.

He’s already lifted the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, FA Cup, Community Shield and two Carabao Cups at Liverpool, although that haul could’ve been even higher only for several near misses in the first couple of tournaments in particular.

Ironically it was Real Madrid who twice denied him European glory at the final hurdle since he broke into the Reds’ first team, and Los Blancos are peerless in this continent when it comes to lifting major silverware.

One look at the current Premier League and Champions League indicate that Trent’s desire to win more trophies can be fulfilled at Anfield – let’s hope he feels the same way and finally commits his long-term future to his hometown club.

