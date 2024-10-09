Martin Zubimendi’s response to Man City rumours will leave Liverpool fans with wry smiles

(Photo by Rafa Babot/Getty Images)

If Martin Zubimendi’s rejection of Liverpool in August stung Reds supporters, they might feel rather differently about a similar response he’s given to rumours surrounding a move to a Premier League rival.

Two months after the midfielder turned down the opportunity to sign for the Merseyside giants, reports emerged linking him with Manchester City after the season-ending injury to international teammate Rodri.

However, the 25-year-old hasn’t wavered from his stance of preferring to remain with Real Sociedad, despite their wretched start to the season.

Zubimendi still doesn’t want to leave La Real

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Spain’s UEFA Nations League clash against Denmark, Zubimendi has publicly addressed the speculation linking him with the Premier League champions.

The midfielder said (via Fabrizio Romano on X): “There are always rumours but so far I’ve always thought that the best solution for me is staying at Real Sociedad. I’ve still a lot of things to give to this club, I still wanna grow and develop here.”

City getting a taste of what Liverpool experienced

Liverpool fans might just have a wry smile across their faces upon learning of Zubimendi’s response to the reported interest from Man City.

Of course, this could merely be another case of a player publicly pledging allegiance to their current employers but secretly yearning for the rumours to come true, and it’s not inconceivable that Pep Guardiola’s side may try to entice the La Real midfielder to the Etihad Stadium in 2025.

However, as our rivals might now discover, the 25-year-old isn’t going to be prised too readily from the Basque Country, not even for a club with ambitions of winning a fifth successive Premier League title.

There was much gnashing of teeth among Liverpool supporters when Zubimendi rejected us in August, but the offshoot of his snub is that Ryan Gravenberch has been given the opportunity to flourish in the number 6 role under Arne Slot.

With the Dutch midfielder excelling on a weekly basis and City set to realise that not even their mind-blowing riches can guarantee the capture of players they’d like to sign, Reds fans might well be quite content with their lot as things stand!