Liverpool set to be granted ‘elite’ status with lucrative £75m deal which’ll have fans rejoicing

Liverpool are set to change their kit supplier from Nike to Adidas from next season in a five-year deal which could be worth £75m per annum, joining Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Reds teamed up with their current manufacturer for the 2020/21 season and reportedly make £60m annually from the American brand.

However, that partnership is set to end from next year. It was reported by FootyHeadlines recently that the 19-time champions of England will be reuniting with Adidas from the start of 2025/26, resuming a partnership which was last active in the 2011/12 campaign.

A new report from FootyHeadlines claims that the Anfield club will be given ‘elite team’ status, which means they’ll be considered a top-tier client.

Liverpool are set to sign a five-year deal with the German sportswear giant and will earn £75m per annum from the new contract.

The Liverpool Echo adds that while club sources were ‘tight-lipped’ about the specifics of the deal, the announcement from Adidas is expected early next year.

Nostalgia as well as elation for Liverpool fans as Adidas returns

Manchester United and Arsenal are two Premier League clubs who currently benefit from ‘elite team’ status by Adidas, and Newcastle United are also reportedly set to join Liverpool in that regard next season.

Considering the Reds’ fortunes over the past decade in comparison to those three clubs, perhaps we should be categorised in an even higher tier than ‘elite’!

Many LFC fans have already been rejoicing about the impending reunion with Adidas, who’ve made some of the club’s most famous kits of the past, such as the famous grey away shirt from 2008/09, the quartered green-and-white number from 1995/96 and the Candy-sponsored apparel from the trefoil era of the late 80s/early 90s.

Moreover, an extra £15m from this impending new deal will be very welcome. Given that Liverpool are one of the most iconic football clubs in the world, it’s nothing less than they deserve.