‘I have the ability…’ – £30m winger has now responded to reported Liverpool interest

Bologna forward Dan Ndoye believes that he has the ability to play for an elite European club such as Liverpool.

The Reds beat the Serie A outfit 2-0 last week in what was a slightly nervous affair for Arne Slot’s side in their second game of the Champions League.

One man who stood out for Bologna was Ndoye, who created two big chances for his team and took three shots at Anfield, also completing 84.6% of his passes (via WhoScored).

Speaking to Sky Sports Switzerland, the winger responded to rumours that Liverpool had taken a look at him during the summer (Tuttomercatoweb).

Ndoye declared: “I don’t put any barriers on myself! At school, when people told me it was impossible to become a professional footballer, I didn’t listen to anyone. In the end, that’s where I am today. Really, I will never put any barriers on myself. I work to play in my position in a world-class club because I know I have the ability.”

Ndoye’s confidence is admirable but he’s not Liverpool quality yet

The 23-year-old moved to Italy last season from FC Basel and made 32 appearances in Serie A as his club qualified for the Champions League for the first time since its rebranding from the European Cup, in which they had competed in the 1960s.

The £30m-valued forward (Manchester Evening News) played a good game against Liverpool as one of his shots struck the crossbar and went out of play, momentarily scaring Reds fans!

However, while the winger’s confidence in his ability is good to see, we can’t see him being ready for a move to a club like Liverpool yet. He only scored one Serie A goal last term, with his highest goal tally in a league campaign being four with Basel in 2022/23 (Transfermarkt).

Ndoye primarily plays as a right winger, with 11 goals in 80 appearances in that position. Currently, that role at Anfield is occupied by a certain Mo Salah – you know, the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner who breaks records for fun!

A move to Anfield probably wouldn’t make sense for now, but the Switzerland international still has time on his side to enhance his game and become a truly clinical forward at the highest level.