How Far Can Liverpool Go in the New Champions League Format?

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The new Champions League season is already underway, in the shape of a new format which has divided fans and experts.

The competition has been expanded to 36 clubs, four more than in its previous guise; and instead of the time-honoured structure of eight groups of four, all of the teams now compete in one overall league table.

This means more games, which certainly puts added pressure on entrants such as Liverpool. Fans and some experts fear that the new system will overload players too much, which can result in injuries and failed expectations.

For the Reds, it’s come during a period of extensive transition at Anfield, most notably in the form of a new head coach in Arne Slot.

Liverpool’s Champions League Chances

Despite the managerial change, Liverpool’s perceived chances of winning the Champions League haven’t declined greatly. Odds for the tournament winner are already posted at every bookie which holds an Irish gambling license. At the moment, the Reds are fifth-favourites behind Manchester City, Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich.

The betting odds at those bookies reflect LFC’s quality. The great Jurgen Klopp has left Anfield, and in his place came Slot, a coach with a solid reputation in his native Netherlands.

There haven’t been any major squad changes, yet the transition in the dugout definitely affected the club’s odds in terms of winning the Champions League. Bookies place Liverpool in the same pot as Barcelona, offering decent value for bettors if the Merseysiders can go all the way.

A lot will depend on the schedule and injuries. It’s still early in the season and some players have picked up knocks which could impact the team’s chances to progress far into the competition.

With eight opponents in the league stage and a stacked schedule which includes domestic cups and the Premier League, the team’s quality has thankfully shone through already for Liverpool to be well on track to book a place in the knockout rounds.

How Do Liverpool Stack Up Against Their Champions League Opponents?

Liverpool’s eight opponents in the league phase of the 2024/25 Champions League are:

AC Milan

Bologna

Leipzig

Bayer Leverkusen

Real Madrid

Girona

Lille

PSV

The Reds have begun with 3-1 and 2-0 wins respectively over the Serie A duo, but they now face into three tough matches against RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and holders Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side come to Anfield on 27 November. The two clubs have been great rivals in the Champions League over the past decade, and Liverpool have a score to settle, but not before they encounter the Bundesliga duo, both of whom will pose a difficult challenge.

RB Leipzig have been one of the best teams in Germany in the past few years. They have no shortage of quality, although inexperience at the business end of the Champions League might prove problematic.

Meanwhile, Leverkusen surprised everyone by winning the Bundesliga unbeaten last year. Led by LFC legend Xabi Alonso, they have quality and depth in every position and play modern attacking football. They’ve been especially dangerous near the end of matches, forming a reputation for decisive late goals.

The outcome in these matches may depend a lot on Liverpool’s injuries. A fully-fit Red squad could go toe-to-toe with any European side.

The Real Madrid match will be a major test of Slot’s expertise and the Reds’ quality. The Champions League holders are a well-oiled machine led by a coaching great in Carlo Ancelotti. If LFC can defeat the Bernabeu giants, their betting odds for the tournament will certainly shorten.

Squad Rotation Could Be Crucial

If Liverpool want to progress far in the Champions League, Slot will need to get the balance right between picking his strongest XI and managing the fitness of his squad. We could see certain players being sacrificed in some games in order to give them a well-earned rest and hand opportunities to those who haven’t featured as frequently.

The 46-year-old will be yearning to have as close to a full squad as possible for the matches against Leverkusen and Real Madrid in particular. If we can get through those games in a commanding position, he might then rotate his side for the concluding fixtures against Girona, Lille and PSV.

The Dutchman will need to manage his players carefully to negotiate the fixture workload, particularly if injuries begin to pile up. With international games to factor in as well for most of the Reds, astute rotation could be pivotal to Liverpool’s chances of progressing from the league phase.

How Far Can Liverpool Go in the Champions League?

In order for Liverpool to progress from the league stage, the entire squad must step up. Relying on a few key players alone (such as Mo Salah) would be a mistake. The Egyptian is a world-class talent, but he can only do so much to carry the team on his shoulders.

New arrival Federico Chiesa has only had the chance to show glimpses of his quality so far, but he could yet give the Reds an extra dimension in the attack. Hopefully the Italian can step up over the next few months to help his team reach the knockout stage.

Another player of whom a lot is expected is Darwin Nunez, who hasn’t convinced everyone since we signed him from Benfica in 2022. If Slot can get the best out of him, though, LFC’s attack will be an even more formidable force. The Uruguayan has plenty of quality and will be expected to start firing on all cylinders at some ppint.

The Liverpool head coach has so much quality at his disposal, and hopefully he can pull it all together to create a winning machine. It will be a challenge for sure, but if anyone can pull it off in the Champions League, it’s the Reds.