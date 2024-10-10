What Fabrizio Romano is now hearing about January transfer Liverpool would love to complete

Martin Zubimendi seemingly came quite close to completing a move to Liverpool in the January transfer window.

Real Sociedad’s superbly carried out charm offensive, however, saw fit to unravel the hard work of Richard Hughes and his recruitment team with the player opting to stay put in San Sebastian.

Ultimately, few of a Red persuasion could claim that the Merseysiders haven’t ultimately benefitted from the No.4’s decision.

In the void, Ryan Gravenberch has flourished as Liverpool’s deepest-lying midfielder, earning plaudits aplenty for his start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Liverpool have no chance of Martin Zubimendi transfer in January

Martin Zubimendi has made his stance on a January transfer to the Premier League clear amid links to top-flight rivals Manchester City.

The Spanish international has not changed his mind – more to the point, he looks unlikely to do so as we inch closer and closer to the winter window.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed as much on his eponymous YouTube channel, with his sources noting that the player is yet to open a line of communication with Pep Guardiola’s side following compatriot Rodri’s crushing injury blow.

“Martin Zubimendi wanted to clarify about his future, because we had links with Manchester City, can he replace Rodri, we know in the summer he said no to Liverpool,” the CaughtOffside columnist said.

“Today (October 9), Zubimendi in a press conference confirmed that he’s not planning to leave Real Sociedad. The intention of the player in January is not to leave Real Sociedad. At the moment, I’m not aware of any direct contact with Manchester City.

“At the moment, the situation is really quiet around Zubimendi. Next summer we will see what happens for Zubimendi, for sure, could be an interesting one. But at the moment, no contacts with Manchester City, no negotiations for Zubimendi, and the player keeps repeating in public how happy he is at Real Sociedad and how he’s not planning for a switch or change in the January transfer window.”

Forget Zubimendi: Liverpool could still sign a new midfielder

Reports have speculated that Richard Hughes remains keen on adding a new deep-lying midfielder to the squad at the next available opportunity.

There’s also a desire, lower down the list in priority, to bolster the backline, which would explain resurfaced links to Goncalo Inacio and Loic Bade.

We’re in two minds over the need for a new holding midfielder, however, in light of Ryan Gravenberch’s tremendous rise under Arne Slot.

We have to remain conscious of the fact that Stefan Bajcetic has a bright future in the game and we likewise don’t want to see either the Spaniard or our No.38’s pathways seriously impeded by a top signing.

Given discussions over the limited pool of available high-quality No.6s during the summer, of course, it’s entirely likely the pair have nothing to worry about.

It’s far more likely, in fact, that we see Liverpool look to recruit higher up the pitch to provide competition for the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai.