Liverpool insider says 25-y/o player is ‘100%’ on Anfield radar; having incredible season

Liverpool are understood to be likely to be keeping a close eye on Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush.

Whether the Merseysiders will look to pursue the Egyptian international in a coming transfer window, however, very much remains to be seen.

Arne Slot’s men are hardly short of top-quality offensive options – particularly after landing Federico Chiesa in the summer.

More to the point, Liverpool boast two high-calibre options in Marmoush’s favoured centre-forward position in Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.

One of the pair, one might reasonably assume, would likely be required first to make way before Richard Hughes and Co. would consider pursuing the Bundesliga hitman.

Liverpool are tracking Omar Marmoush

David Lynch now reports that the 25-year-old is ‘100%’ on the club’s radar, though casts reasonable doubt over the possibility of a move in the near future.

“Marmoush, I’ve absolutely no doubt really that they are looking at him,” the reporter told Anfield Agenda.

“His numbers look decent for the last couple of seasons and he’s at that age that Liverpool do like to scout, so would be an ideal signing in that regard. But in terms of profile at centre-forward, they’re kind of alright there at the moment.

“So, it’s not necessarily definitely looking at him with a view to ‘we’re going to make a move for him next summer’. He’ll be on their radar 100 per cent, but it’s more with a view to okay, if something happens in this position, if we get to the end of the season and it’s not working out for Darwin and we think we can sell him and a spot opens up, he’s maybe someone who’s on the list. But there’s loads of players like that.”

Understandably so, as our Portuguese international is enjoying a strong start to the 2024/25 campaign with six goal contributions in nine games (across all competitions).

Nunez, by comparison, has started the season in a more subdued fashion (two goals in seven games). However, it’s worth bearing in mind that Arne Slot made a commitment to improving the Uruguayan before joining Liverpool this summer.

It seems unlikely then, in our view, that we’ll be prepared to cast off our £64m 2022 signing after one year working under our Dutch head coach.

Omar Marmoush stalling on contract extension amid terrific campaign

Meanwhile, Omar Marmoush’s contract situation remains in flux, according to reliable reports coming out of Germany.

To be fair to Frankfurt, there’s not a particularly desperate need to update his terms given his contract doesn’t expire until 2027.

That said, with the links to Liverpool not going away any time soon – and the player enjoying a terrific start to the Bundesliga campaign (15 goal contributions in nine games) – it suggests the 25-year-old is considering a future away Hesse.

If he can maintain his current form in Germany, we’d be far from surprised to see the requisite ‘top club’ (as noted by Florian Plettenberg) swoop in during one of the coming transfer windows.

There are far too many balls up in the air on our end, as far as we’re concerned here at Empire of the Kop, which more than likely means Arne Slot’s side stays out of any transfer battle for Marmoush’s signature.

Nonetheless, we’d be far from surprised to see Liverpool the Egyptian’s name in their back pocket in case they are forced into making a difficult decision about the makeup of the forward line next summer.