Real Madrid make Rodrygo decision as player plus cash option emerges for Trent Alexander-Arnold – report

Liverpool’s hopes of signing Aurelien Tchouameni have seemed like a pipe dream ever since Real Madrid snapped up the midfielder from Monaco in 2022.

The La Liga giants supplied a seismic bid (£85.3m) to bring the Frenchman to the Spanish capital, despite interest from Jurgen Klopp’s side and PSG.

The Merseysiders’ fortunes in the market (when it comes to holding midfielders at least) have hardly improved.

Martin Zubimendi opted to stay put and avoid a move entirely – though it’s alleged a move to Real Madrid may also be on his bucket list – despite initially giving his word to sporting director Richard Huges.

Real Madrid won’t allow Liverpool transfer for Rodrygo

One report coming out of todofichajes states that whilst Los Blancos would be prepared to sanction Aurelien Tchouameni’s exit to facilitate a move for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rodrygo is firmly off the table.

There’s no question that if our hands were forced and the 26-year-old is destined for a move to Spain, we’d take the Frenchman in a heartbeat.

However, you could forgive Richard Hughes and Co. for potentially testing Madrid’s resolve around their Brazilian international – particularly amidst Mo Salah’s ongoing contract saga.

It hasn’t escaped our notice, of course, that the 23-year-old doesn’t precisely fit the mould we’d expect our recruitment team to be keeping an eye on – chiefly, the footballer isn’t left-footed.

That said, he’s a versatile attacking option capable of playing across the forward line – and, let’s face it, a phenomenal footballing talent.

You’d imagine Liverpool could manage to make this work given the talent at hand. This is all speculation, of course, and the source in question indicates we should be taking this alleged proposal with the finest pinch of salt.