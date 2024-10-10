‘I would go’ – ESPN pundit tells £180k-p/w Liverpool star to leave the club after what he’s seen

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future at Liverpool remains unwritten, though the Reds are at risk of closing that book every day they step closer to his contract’s expiration next summer.

The Merseysiders are understood to remain the priority for the England international, with interested suitors Real Madrid far from being involved in the conversation at this stage.

Yet, the spectre of Los Blancos won’t be disappearing any time soon.

Hutchison thinks Trent Alexander-Arnold should sign for Real Madrid

It seems everyone with a laptop and a cup of coffee (yes, that includes us) has an opinion on where our No.66 should spend the next years of his footballing career.

Respected commentator Don Hutchison has weighed in with his two cents and advised Trent Alexander-Arnold to seriously consider a move to Real Madrid.

“It has been a topic of discussion between me and pals. I think the honest answer is, I think you have to go Real Madrid. You have to try it,” the pundit spoke on ESPN.

“Trent has been at Liverpool for 20 years. He has won everything there is to win in the game. Liverpool fans would be desperate for him to stay, and rightly so, because he is a great player.

“But if you are Trent and your contract is running down, you can play for Liverpool, you can win trophies and be a legend at the football club. One club man. All of that. Or you can try and go to Real Madrid. You are playing with Jude Bellingham, Vini Junior, Mbappe and all the legends that are playing there. You can put on the white shirt, test it and see if you are good enough. You can win more Champions Leagues. You can win La Ligas. There is plenty of time for Trent still to come back, so if I was in his shoes, I would go.”

To be completely fair to the former Everton star, it’s not a foolish argument.

Our vice-skipper (on a reported £180,000-a-week, according to Capology) has indeed won everything at Anfield and there’s a genuine opportunity to trade the red half of Merseyside for the sunny streets of Madrid.

How many guarantees are you going to get of ceaseless silverware whilst playing with some of the globe’s most luxurious – including England teammate Jude Bellingham – footballing talents?

To play for Real Madrid is undoubtedly a great honour (even if we’re of the mind that Liverpool is the more ideal choice).

Trent Alexander-Arnold can have a great career at Liverpool

Right, the case for Liverpool Football Club.

It shouldn’t be ignored that Trent Alexander-Arnold cited the team’s competitive ability as being a key factor in his decision-making.

Yes, we’ve yet to see Arne Slot’s side face off against top-tier competition, though that excuse will soon be levelled after the international break when we come up against Chelsea and Arsenal in the space of a week.

Nonetheless, Liverpool are sitting pretty at the top of the table – despite having said goodbye to one of the most well-regarded managers in the game.

This team looks capable of competing for top honours, even if it’s clear that our Dutch head coach still has some work to do in fully implementing his style of football. But it’s early days, and we should be given more of the benefit and less of the doubt after such an impressive start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Whether our vice-captain feels the same way about the progress being made on the pitch, remains to be seen.