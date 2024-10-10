‘If he plays…’ – Kostas Tsimikas warns Liverpool about £42.5m Chelsea wiz who ‘always delivers’

Greece are set to play England in the UEFA Nations League, and Kostas Tsimikas has noted the danger presented by Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, who Liverpool face after the international break.

The Reds left-back’s national team are in action against the Euro 2024 runners-up at Wembley Stadium tonight.

While Greece emerged victorious against Finland and Republic of Ireland in the September international break, Tsimikas is wary of the danger presented by the Three Lions and has singled out one player in particular.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match (via Liverpool Echo), the 28-year-old said: “Of course, everybody knows England has the best talent in the world. I played against many of them for Liverpool so I know them quite well.

“Cole Palmer is personally one of the players I like the most. He always delivers. He played very, very well with Chelsea. If he plays, we have to be spot-on from minute one.”

Palmer presents biggest threat to Liverpool so far this season

While the Reds are top of the Premier League table and have the best defensive record in the division to go with it, they haven’t faced an opponent as highly-placed as Chelsea under Arne Slot so far.

The Blues are fourth in the table and are unbeaten in their last five league games, winning three in a row before last weekend’s draw against Nottingham Forest.

Palmer has been a sensation – nobody has more goal contributions in England’s top flight since his £42.5m move to west London in August 2023. He recently made history by becoming the first player to score four goals in the first half of a Premier League game, doing so against Brighton.

Tsimikas’ comments are referring to the Chelsea star possibly starting for the Three Lions tonight, but it’s clear that the left-back understands the threat the 22-year-old could pose when their respective clubs face off at Anfield in 10 days’ time.

The ex-Manchester City maestro will surely be one of the toughest opponents faced by Liverpool this season, and our defence and midfield will need to be on their toes to ensure that his impact in the Reds’ next fixture is limited.