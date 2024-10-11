(Video) Alisson injury concerns could pave way for early Anfield exit – report

Pictures courtesy of Sports Mole

Liverpool fans are already concerned enough about the future of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold that the thought of adding worries about Alisson Becker is terrifying.

Speaking on Sports Mole, David Lynch said: “Alison is definitely gonna be here this season, you would hope he will be here the season after that.

“And then maybe, when he gets down to his final year, that’s when the talk of the Saudi money and whether Liverpool are better sort of cashing in at that point, that’s when that discussion would happen.

“But there’s every chance if these injuries become more frequent it expedites it and we’re talking about at the end of the summer and then if that is the case, then Liverpool have already boxed that issue off [with Mamardashvili].”

It seems that there’s no immediate worries over losing the Brazilian and the only we could do before his contract closes is if the club feel he’s not worth the injury problems he brings with him.

However, we all know that our No.1 is in the best in the world and there’s very little chance we could do any better than him for the next three seasons, even with Caoimhin Kelleher, Vitezslav Jaros and Giorgi Mamardashvili in a red shirt.

You can view Lynch’s comments on Alisson (from 1:18) via Sports Mole on YouTube:

