Liverpool get unwanted contract answer amid longstanding saga after fresh report breaks

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Anthony Gordon is increasingly unlikely to agree a transfer to Liverpool in an upcoming transfer window.

That much should be clear to Richard Hughes and the Reds’ recruitment department after the Newcastle man reportedly signed a lucrative contract extension. It’s a deal that should keep the attacker at St James’ Park until the summer of 2029, according to well-informed reports.

The reliable Jacque Talbot of Football Transfers reports that the England international has now been made the Magpies’ highest-paid player following heavy links with an Anfield switch this summer.

That’s despite Newcastle appearing to signal their interest in reopening talks over a move for Joe Gomez in August, which would have surely rekindled the subject of Gordon’s future.

Anthony Gordon now very unlikely to sign for Liverpool

And there we have it – Liverpool’s hopes of completing a move for Anthony Gordon at a later date have surely been dashed against the rocks.

Matters certainly won’t have been helped by the fact we managed to complete an alternative move for versatile winger Federico Chiesa in the preceding summer transfer window.

Whether we should have been prepared to put our money where our mouth was and hand over a phenomenal sum to force our rivals’ hands may remain a point of debate among fans.

Judging by our early start to the campaign, we don’t appear to be missing another top-class attacker on the left wing!

Cody Gakpo has four goal contributions in only 383 minutes of action this term, whilst Luis Diaz has excelled as our first-choice option in the same position, racking up six goal contributions in 545 minutes.

That’s not to suggest we’d have dismissed an opportunity to add Gordon to our ranks this summer – but ultimately our aforementioned wide options have yet to let Arne Slot down in 2024/25.