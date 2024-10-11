Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli sends 13-word warning to Liverpool as Arne Slot has a major problem

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Gabriel Martinelli is looking forward to Arsenal’s upcoming run of fixtures after the international break, with the Gunners set to face Liverpool on October 27.

The Reds sit on top of the Premier League table after seven games with great underlying numbers. However, their lead is far from secure with Manchester City and Arsenal one point behind.

The north London club’s Brazilian winger, valued at €60m (£50.28m), sounded very confident when discussing his team’s games once the Premier League resumes (via Football.London): “We can’t wait to play these games and we’ll be ready for them.”

Arne Slot’s men will travel to London to face Mikel Artera’s side at the Emirates for the ninth league game of the campaign.

Liverpool must take heed of Martinelli’s words as tough schedule awaits

The Reds’ boss has made it clear on multiple occasions that his squad is yet to face a top team this season. After the international break ends, that’ll quickly change, as we face Chelsea, RB Leipzig in the Champions League and then head to the Emirates.

The fixtures only get more difficult with the Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid and Manchester City games in late November and early December.

Martinelli’s confidence ahead of Liverpool’s upcoming trip to north London (as Arsenal look to end their 20-year Premier League title drought) is not without good reason. The Brazilian international’s record against us is more than reasonable, with seven goal contributions in 10 games. If Slot can manage to keep the attacker quiet later this October, our chances of emerging from the Emirates unscathed will surely improve.

However, the 23-year-old has lost five of these 10 games and emerged victorious on only two occasions. While his comments were not a direct dig at Liverpool, the squad must match this confidence with strong performances on the field.

The six-time Champions League winners have not beaten the Gunners in the Premier League since March 2022 and will aim to show Arteta’s side that we are serious title contenders.