(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Bringing in Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia is not possible for Liverpool despite Alisson Becker’s recent injury. This will force Arne Slot to rely on backup option Caoimhin Kelleher instead.

Liverpool will severely miss their first-choice goalkeeper as the Brazilian aggravated his hamstring injury in the 1-0 win against Crystal Palace and is now out of action for at least six weeks.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

The Reds agreed on a deal with Valencia in the summer to sign Mamardashvili but they have no power to bring him to Anfield in January.

Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo explains why this is so: “There is, though, one very good reason why the player won’t be leaving Valencia any time soon – he isn’t on loan from Liverpool.

“The deal struck by the Reds with the Spanish side means the Georgia international only officially moves to Anfield at the end of this season. Until then, he remains a Valencia player.”

That’s despite reports from Spain suggesting Liverpool were considering expediting the Georgian’s arrival at Anfield. As a result, Caoimihin Kelleher, on a reported £10,000-a-week (Capology), will be Alisson’s replacement until the former Roma man is back to full fitness.

Mamardashvili would have been useful but we need to trust Kelleher

The Georgian international is a very highly-rated shot-stopper and had a very impressive Euro 2024 campaign, making seven more saves than any keeper in the competition.

The 24-year-old has conceded 13 goals in 13 games this season as Valencia languish in La Liga’s relegation zone. However, the keeper has kept three clean sheets and his team’s poor start to the season is not his fault.

It would certainly have been nice if the Reds were able to recall Mamardashvili in January. However, since that is not an option, the team has to put its full faith in Kelleher.

The Irish international has already played two games this season, keeping one clean sheet. Arne Slot was particularly delighted by his performance against Bournemouth in the 3-0 win.

The 19-time league champions decided against selling the backup keeper in the summer and that decision could pay off. The 25-year-old has proven his worth before in Alisson’s absence, and we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed and hoping he can do it again.