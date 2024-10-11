(Video) Ian Wright lays into ‘crazy’ FSG after what they’ve done to Liverpool

Pictures courtesy of ITV Sport

Liverpool may be top of the league as we endure the second international break of the campaign but Ian Wright is not happy with FSG at the moment.

Speaking on ITV, the 60-year-old discussed Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation: “You can’t see anything happening in January, for sure, especially the way Liverpool have started the season, but for me, what he’s done for Liverpool up to this point…

“It’s different when people talk about Steve McManaman and Michael Owen, yeah, they won League Cups and European Cups and the FA Cup but he’s won the lot.

“He’s won the Premier League, the Champions League, the World Club Cup, the FA Cup, the League Cup, he’s won everything and he’s done it at his hometown club.

“Liverpool and FSG have got themselves into a position where he’s in his last year. It’s crazy.”

It’s not only the Scouser who’s in this position with his contract but given the age of our academy graduate, it’s been a real mismanagement to have this problem on our hands.

There’s still time to rectify and ensure all supporters are appeased but losing any of our most important players will only make Arne Slot’s job considerably harder.

You can watch Wright’s comments on Alexander-Arnold via @itvfootball on X:

🗣️ "Liverpool and FSG have got themselves into a position where he's [Trent Alexander-Arnold] into his last year – it's CRAZY!" Will Alexander-Arnold stay or go? #ITVFootball | #NationsLeague | @IanWright0 pic.twitter.com/V4EzYgyi77 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 10, 2024

