(Video) Roy Keane: club stalwart will ‘certainly be leaving Liverpool’ if key event happens

Pictures courtesy of ITV Sport

Liverpool are enjoying a great start to the campaign but there are still lingering problems around the club, something that Roy Keane wanted to address.

Speaking about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract, the 53-year-old said: “He’s in control of all of that. You’d like to think Liverpool are trying to get him on a contract.

“If not, then he’ll certainly be leaving Liverpool, going abroad, and if Real Madrid’s an option, that’s a good option to have.”

READ MORE: (Video) Ian Wright lays into ‘crazy’ FSG after what they’ve done to Liverpool

There must be some contact between the club and the Scouser, as well as Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah, as allowing a deal to run down is one thing but if they all leave on a free – it could be disastrous.

Hopefully, it shouldn’t take too much convincing to make our vice captain commit his future to the club but he should also be paid what he’s worth to us.

You can watch Keane’s comments on Alexander-Arnold via @itvfootball on X:

🗣️ "Liverpool and FSG have got themselves into a position where he's [Trent Alexander-Arnold] into his last year – it's CRAZY!" Will Alexander-Arnold stay or go? #ITVFootball | #NationsLeague | @IanWright0 pic.twitter.com/V4EzYgyi77 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 10, 2024

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence