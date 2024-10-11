(Video) Konate handed biggest honour of French career against Israel

Pictures courtesy of Viaplay International

Ibou Konate has been brilliant for Liverpool so far this season and is a key reason as to why we’re currently sat top of the Premier League, making his international call-up fully understandable.

The French took on Israel in the UEFA Nations League and ran out 4-1 victors but the highlight of the night was away from the result for our No.5.

As Aurelien Tchouameni was subbed off the pitch in the 90th minute, he handed the captain’s armband to the 25-year-old for the first time in his career.

For our man to be captaining his nation is a real indication to his talents as both a player and a person, making his presence at Anfield even more important.

You can view Konate’s performance as captain (from 1:53:10) via Viaplay International on YouTube:

