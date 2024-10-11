(Video) Lineker credits ‘fantastic’ thing Liverpool player did on Thursday night

Liverpool fans are probably not enjoying the break from domestic action given our brilliant run of form but one man who has a keen interest on international football is Gary Lineker.

Speaking about England’s loss to Greece on ‘The Rest Is Football’, the 63-year-old said: “[Anthony] Gordon made the odd run forward, he had the chance with the head from that fantastic pass from from Trent Alexander-Arnold.”

It’s not the first time that we’ve heard praise for the passing talents of the Scouser and it was on show yet again for the Three Lions.

Given his role in the only goal of the match too, this moment with the former Everton winger was certainly not a one off.

You can watch Lineker’s comments on Alexander-Arnold (from 16:51) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

