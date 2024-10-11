Richard Hughes put on red alert as Britsh-Egyptian owner eyes Mo Salah transfer coup

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Mo Salah’s Liverpool contract expires at the end of this season and it is reported that Major League Soccer side San Diego FC want to sign him.

The Egyptian King’s stellar career at Anfield could be nearing its end as the club hasn’t been able to tie him down to a new deal yet.

Given the forward’s quality and marketability, there will be no shortage of suitors for him in the summer. Per a GiveMeSport report, MLS franchise San Diego are hoping to make him their ‘mantlepiece star’.

The Californian side will be joining the Western Conference of the American top division in 2025 as part of the league’s expansion efforts.

Furthermore, the presence of businessman and former politician Mohamed Mansour leading the new MLS side has only fuelled speculation given he shares a nationality (British-Egyptian) with the Liverpool star.

Just like Leo Messi, who became the franchise player for Inter Miami when they joined the MLS, Salah could be the next big star to make waves in the United States of America.

MLS move unlikely given Salah’s age and quality

While comparisons with the former Barcelona great will be inevitable given the nature of a potential move to a new franchise, we cannot see our all-time Premier League top scorer making the switch.

The Argentine captain moved to Inter Miami after winning the World Cup at the age of 35, having achieved everything possible in world football.

Salah will be 33 next summer and has shown no signs of decline. He continues to break scoring records for the club and is a guaranteed starter in every important game.

If the former Roma man is to move, we believe he would still want to compete at the very top level in Europe and would prefer a transfer to another top Champions League side.

Of course, the best-case scenario would be that FSG and sporting director Richard Hughes extend the winger’s contract – and do it as soon as possible. It’s quite evident that he is still the best attacker at the club and, given his work ethic and mentality, he can definitely play at the top level for at least two more seasons.