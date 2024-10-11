Assessing the history of Liverpool’s top goalscorers

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are one of the most successful and storied football clubs in the world – and Mo Salah has mos certainly added to that rich story. Achieving glory at home and abroad, the Reds have lifted the European Cup more times than any other English team and have won the top domestic title on 20 occasions.

To lift silverware with such regularity requires an ability to stick the ball in the back of the net and Liverpool’s history proves they’ve had a number of top goalscorers throughout the years. From Ian Rush and Roger Hunt to Mo Salah and Steven Gerrard, this article will profile the Reds’ best strikers of a ball.

Mo Salah

The 'Egyptian King' as he is known among Reds fans is the only player in the top 10 Liverpool scorers currently still playing at Anfield.

Mo Salah sits third on the all-time list having found the net with stunning consistency since signing for the club back in 2017. Enjoying huge success under former manager Jurgen Klopp, the forward has found the net an incredible 217 times in 359 matches. The Reds icon is currently 47 goals from clinching second spot at 32 years of age and this perhaps being his final season on Merseyside, it may be that he settles for a podium finish, though he will, of course, bow out an Anfield legend regardless.

For what it’s worth, reports coming out of Spain (as relayed by Football365) suggest that Liverpool are covering their bases in the event Mo Salah does leave in 2025. West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, to that end, has been looked at as potential replacement if the Egyptian departs for pastures new.

Roger Hunt

The England World Cup winner is second when it comes to Liverpool’s top scorers in history, recording an incredible tally of 263 goals in 451 games as he appeared for the Reds between 1958 and 1969. During the first three seasons at Anfield, the team were in the Second Division and Hunt hit 41 goals in 41 appearances in 1961/62 as the club earned promotion back to the top-flight.

Then, in 1964 and 1966, it was Hunt’s goal hauls which helped Liverpool lift the First Division title and set them on the path to domination throughout the seventies and eighties.

Ian Rush

Ian Rush has the honour of being the top scorer in Liverpool history having netted a massive 339 goals in 653 appearances, playing for the club from 1980 and 1986 before returning from a two-year spell with Juventus to run out for the Reds again between 1988 and 1996.

Considered by many to be one of the best strikers and finishers of all time, Rush earned legendary status as his goals helped Liverpool lift a number of trophies including five First Division titles, three FA Cups and the European Cup on two occasions. Very much a penalty-box striker, every time the Reds created a chance, the entire stadium expected to see the net bulge.

Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard is another legendary figure at Anfield and is fourth on the list with 186 goals in 710 appearances. Showing his consistency in the team, the tally also shows Gerrard’s impact considering he was a midfielder but features on the rundown with a number of iconic strikers.

The famous No 8 was the ultimate talisman, popping up at crucial times with vital goals, particularly in knockout football and dragging the team over the line to lift countless pieces of silverware. With the likes of Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres ahead of him to tee up, Gerrard played an important role in so many Liverpool goals and is widely considered one of the best players in the club’s history.

Wrapping Up

The pantheon of Liverpool scorers throughout history is extraordinary with Kenny Dalglish, Robbie Fowler, Billy Liddell, Michael Owen, Sadio Mane and Ian St John all completing the top ten. The Reds are one of the most historic sides in England and beyond and have the legendary figures to prove it. Netting in front of the Kop every other Saturday and on famous European nights, these are the icons who wrote their name into Anfield folklore with their scoring exploits.