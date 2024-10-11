Peter Cormack passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s best

(Photo by Arthur Jones/Evening Standard/Getty Images)

Today is a sad day for Liverpool Football Club as it has been announced that Peter Cormack has unfortunately passed away, aged 78.

The former Red was signed for the club from Nottingham Forest in 1972 and won four trophies during his time at Anfield where he played under two legendary figures in Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley.

The Edinburgh-born midfielder attracted Merseyside attention before his days at The City Ground, when he played for Bill’s brother Bob Shankly during a loan spell in Toronto.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of former midfielder Peter Cormack, aged 78. Rest in peace, Peter. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 11, 2024

When a deal was finally agreed, Cormack hit the ground running with a goal on his second appearance and then soon won the hearts of supporters with a diving header to win the derby against Everton in October 1972.

This was one of 10 goals in a maiden campaign where he played 52 times and helped the Reds clinch the First Division title and UEFA Cup – our first European honour.

Speaking with The Scotsman about his career in 2015, he said: “Playing for Liverpool, I felt I could run all day. Goals came because after about 20 minutes I could break free of my markers. I must have been one of the fittest guys who ever played football.”

Everyone at Hibernian FC is deeply saddened by the passing of former Hibee Peter Cormack at the age of 78. Rest in peace, Peter. pic.twitter.com/H1G3cDUg16 — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) October 11, 2024

The following season brought more goals, more appearances and more silverware, culminating with a start in a triumphant FA Cup final against Newcastle United in a 3-0 victory.

As Anfield unknowingly entered Shankly’s final campaign, Cormack remained as important and this was evident by Paisely sticking with the midfielder in the following season – until December of 1975.

This sudden end wasn’t down to a lack of form though, Manchester City arrived in L4 looking to bolster their title credentials but were thwarted because of a second-half winner by Peter Cormack – his first goal of the season and final goal of his Liverpool career.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of our former player, Peter Cormack. Peter played for Forest between 1970 and 1972, playing 87 times for the Club. Our thoughts go out to Peter's friends, family and loved ones at this sad time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/k13r31yYew — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) October 11, 2024

Not only a last goal but a conclusion on his career in a red shirt as a knee cartridge injury ruled him out for a year and provoked a departure to Bristol City, in November of 1976.

If you could pick a way to end your Liverpool career then a winner in the Kop End would be top of most players’ lists!

Cormack won more silverware (Anglo-Scottish Cup) in Bristol, before a move back to his first club Hibernian where he and George Best were unable to stop a shock relegation.

Everyone at Partick Thistle FC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former manager and player Peter Cormack. Our thoughts are with Peter’s family and loved ones at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/NHQMGBRYbk — Partick Thistle FC (@PartickThistle) October 11, 2024

Playing days ended in 1980 with Partick Thistle, where he immediately became manager in a coaching career that saw the Scot work in Greece, Botswana and ended in Scotland with Greenock Morton in 2002.

Life after football involved karaoke, golf and enjoying family time but for an entire generation of Reds, Peter Cormack will be remembered for helping to deliver some of the biggest trophies at the end of Shankly’s reign and for scoring the winner in his first Merseyside derby.

RIP Peter Cormack, 1946-2024.

RIP Peter Cormack ❤️ pic.twitter.com/srfIG1cqfz — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 11, 2024

