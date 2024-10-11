‘I can say’ – What Fabrizio Romano heard about Liverpool’s centre-back search this morning

Fabrizio Romano acknowledges the rumours surrounding Liverpool’s centre-back search for next summer but clarifies that the Reds are not in talks with anyone right now.

With Virgil van Dijk’s contract set to expire at the end of this season and with no concrete news of an extension, rumours about the Premier League leaders signing a centre-back are ripe.

The reputed transfer insider shares what he has heard on the topic (via TheDailyBriefing): “Despite rumours linking centre-backs to Liverpool, I can say that I have nothing to tell you guys about this.

“I’d not be surprised if Liverpool decided to sign a new central defender during the 2025 summer transfer window but as of right now, there is nothing concrete regarding names. Liverpool are not in direct contact with any centre-backs.”

Liverpool recently extended Jarell Quansah’s deal and are reportedly set to offer Ibrahima Konate improved terms on a new contract, laying the foundation for their future centre-back partnership. Though, Fabrizio Romano’s update does present some concern given that the Reds have yet to tie down their skipper.

What Romano’s update suggests about Liverpool’s centre-back search

It was reported earlier this year that Joe Gomez’s future at Anfield was ‘uncertain’ and there was interest from several Premier League clubs.

Van Dijk has reportedly told his close friends that he wants to extend his time with Liverpool. Of course, nothing is final until we get an official communication from the player or the club.

It does seem, however, that some changes in the defensive personnel are inevitable. The six-time Champions League winners have already been linked with Golden Boy nominee Cristhian Mosquera and he certainly won’t be the last name we hear in the rumours column.

Romano makes a good point when he says that plans could change as we approach the transfer window – perhaps the transfer committee is waiting for Van Dijk and Gomez’s decisions before going ahead with their search.

Either way, it feels like we’re leaving things to chance somewhat should injuries take their toll on our backline during the 2024/25 campaign.