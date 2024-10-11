(Video) Trent plays pivotal role in England equaliser during disappointing night

Pictures courtesy of ITV Sport

Trent Alexander-Arnold started three successive England games for the first time in his career when Lee Carsley gave him the nod against Greece, on what turned out to be a terrible night.

The travelling side won their first ever game at Wembley and beat a top five international nation for the first time in 20 years yet our vice captain still managed to show his quality.

In the build up to Jude Bellingham’s equaliser, the Scouser drove at the Greek defence and played a clever pass to Ollie Watkins who pulled it back for the Real Madrid man to score.

The celebration afterwards showed how much it meant to our No.66 and he will be very upset with how the game panned out.

You can watch Trent’s pre-assist via @itvfootball on X:

WHEN YOU NEED A LATE GOAL – WHO ARE YOU GONNA CALL?! 🤙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jude Bellingham fires England level! #ITVFootball | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/fSWOqewp9t — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 10, 2024

