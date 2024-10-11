Trent signs new contract & rejects Real Madrid as Salah decision made – Ideal October predicted

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold could aid the positive mood at Liverpool under Arne Slot by committing his long-term future to the club this month.

Wishful thinking? Perhaps. Yet, reports around the club suggest the Reds are actively working on a contract extension for their vice-captain, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah.

In fact, suggestions of an ‘impasse’ in talks shouldn’t be handed an entirely negative tilt in reports. The Merseysiders are committed to keeping hold of all the trio in question.

That’s not to suggest matters aren’t complicated somewhat by Real Madrid’s reported interest in the No.66. Likewise, Trent’s apparent decision to hold fire on putting pen to paper on fresh terms until further evaluating Liverpool’s competitiveness under new head coach Arne Slot won’t help expedite matters.

Thankfully, the former Feyenoord boss is impressing on that front, with the Reds having entered the international break at the top of the Premier League table. Even if commentators must emphasise the quality of opponents faced in the 2024/25 season so far, the quality of the Anfield-based outfit’s play is indisputable. Trent Alexander-Arnold, for his part, has been a key part of this early season charge.

Trent Alexander-Arnold could extend his Liverpool contract in October

It’s not entirely beyond the realms to suggest that our right fullback could commit his long-term future to the club in October.

As soon as that seems, it must be borne in mind that the England international will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign outfit from January 1 onwards. That date isn’t far off in the distance – it’s 82 days away to be precise. You can practically hear the clock ticking.

That’s not to suggest Liverpool are incapable of getting this over the line in November (or, God forbid, in December). Leaving it as an end-of-year box to tick, however, surely isn’t in the club or the player’s interest and will surely only embolden Real Madrid ahead of the winter window.

At the very least, we’re unlikely to see Trent make a January transfer switch to the Spanish capital!

Mo Salah call should be obvious after Trent Alexander-Arnold contract

Mo Salah’s future at Liverpool is a comparatively less complex issue.

The Egyptian international will turn 33 by the next summer window, at which point his current terms are set to expire.

The former Roma hitman is unlikely to see Richard Hughes roll out the red carpet in the same manner that saw a wage structure-breaking contract offered and accepted back in 2022. A wage offer in the region of £350,000-a-week will be the pinnacle of his Anfield career. Whether another outfit in Saudi Arabia – or the MLS, as has been recently reported – would be prepared to sanction a huge contract offer to take Salah abroad remains to be seen.

From our point of view, the Egyptian King looks capable of competing at a high standard in the Premier League for at least another season.

If Hughes and Co. can manage to keep the winger happy and committed to Arne Slot’s mission until 2026, or beyond, that would seem an obvious move for all parties involved.