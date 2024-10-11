(Video) Virgil van Dijk shares what Neal Maupay said on Anfield pitch that left him laughing

Neal Maupay is widely considered as a master of the dark arts in football and this was often on show in the Premier League, even against Liverpool and involving Virgil van Dijk.

Speaking about a moment that involved our captain, he explained to the Premier League why he was smiling after clearing a ball off the line: “Because I think he said something like, ‘How did you manage to get that out?’ or something like that!”

It showcases a side of both men that will probably not surprise anyone, with the Dutchman being as calm in this situation as we’d expect.

Footage of our skipper laughing in the face of the former Everton man just makes this all even better.

You can view Van Dijk’s comments (from 2:12) via Premier League on YouTube:

