‘Unbelievable’ Liverpool midfielder could now be sold a year after signing amid huge market opportunity

Wataru Endo has been relegated to a bench role under Arne Slot and Inter Milan are interested in signing the midfielder.

The Japanese international played 1720 minutes in the Premier League last season under Jurgen Klopp but has been unable to convince the new manager of a starting position.

As per interlive.it and reporter Ekrem Konur on X, there is no shortage of transfer options for the former Stuttgart captain, with Bundesliga and Premier League teams also interested.

Liverpool are open to listening to offers for Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo. 👀 The 30-year-old, who joined Liverpool from Stuttgart in 2023, has attracted interest from Bundesliga, Serie A and Premier League clubs. pic.twitter.com/k5gZwnxCv8 — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) October 4, 2024

The two key reasons for Inter’s interest have been noted – the Serie A side admires the player’s versatility and believes that as a veteran of the Japanese team, he is a very marketable athlete in the Asian region.

The report adds that Endo could be a ‘source of market expansion’ and this particular trait is as valuable as his contributions on the pitch.

A move for Wataru Endo would be best for both club and player

The defensive midfielder is now 32 years old and while he performed at a decent level for the Reds last campaign, it was always clear that he was not going to be a consistent starter for years to come.

While he provides a good backup option and recently reminded fans of his value in the Crystal Palace win, we’re sure that the player himself would prefer to play more.

This season, Endo has only played during injury time in one Premier League and one Champions League game. We cannot see him breaking into the first team again, especially given Ryan Gravenberch’s form in the no. 6 position.

While the report makes a good point about his marketability, Liverpool have shown that they are not afraid to move international stars who aren’t part of the long-term plans – a certain Takumi Minamino comes to mind here!

The Japanese national team captain’s contract expires in 2027 and the Reds could get a decent price for him in January or next summer. His current market valuation is €13m [£10.8m].

A move away would leave a roster spot open, while the midfielder would also get a chance to play more games as he enters the final few years of his career.

Whether Liverpool would be prepared to sanction the exit of a player Peter Crouch hailed as ‘unbelievable’ (via That Peter Crouch Podcast) for his exploits against Manchester City at Anfield last term remains to be seen.