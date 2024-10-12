BBC pundits in agreement about what they’ve seen from Liverpool’s ‘brilliant’ int’l star on Saturday night

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Conor Bradley has attracted plaudits whilst on international duty with the Northern Ireland team.

The 21-year-old has featured six times for Liverpool this season, amassing only 169 minutes of action – understandable, of course, given he’s competing with Trent Alexander-Arnold for game time.

Nonetheless, the Academy graduate has already more than proved he’s capable of stepping in for the Reds’ vice-captain when necessary.

The defender registered an impressive seven goal contributions in 23 appearances last term during Jurgen Klopp’s final campaign in charge.

BBC pundits impressed with Conor Bradley

Michael O’Connor was quick to praise the Northern Ireland captain ahead of the Green and White Army’s 0-0 draw with Belarus.

“I don’t think Conor Bradley will be a vocal captain but I think the way he plays, he sets standards and boys will follow him,” the former Crewe star was quoted as saying on BBC Sport.

John O’Neill was equally impressed with Conor Bradley, highlighting the footballer’s quality distribution during his latest international outing.

“I think Trai Hume and Conor Bradley have been the best going forward in terms of distribution,” the former Northern Ireland defender spoke on BBC Radio Ulster (via BBC Sport).