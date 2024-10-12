(Video) What Ryan Gravenberch did to Dominik Szoboszlai last night should be outlawed

Image via Viaplay

Five minutes of Netherlands’ match against Hungary on Friday night was all it took for Ryan Gravenberch to demonstrate just how much confidence is flowing through his veins right now.

The 22-year-old has been arguably Liverpool’s best player in the opening weeks of the season, and he’s also made himself a starter for his national team off the back of such scintillating form.

In the early stages of the game in Budapest, the Reds’ number 38 was about to take possession by the touchline when he was closed down by Anfield teammate Dominik Szoboszlai.

Showing scant regard for his club colleague’s close presence, Gravenberch turned past him in a flash and caressed the ball away from the Hungary captain, who to his credit battled to win it back in an ensuing 50-50.

The pair might have a laugh about it when they reconvene at Liverpool in a few days’ time, but we can’t imagine our number 8 was too amused at being skinned by his red-hot clubmate in the opening minutes last night!

You can view the clip of Gravenberch and Szoboszlai below, taken from Viaplay’s match coverage and shared via @compsIfc on X: