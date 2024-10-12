Liverpool identify ex-Man Utd star as long-term replacement for Andy Robertson – report

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are understood to have identified Alvaro Fernandez as a potential long-term Andy Robertson successor.

The Merseysiders were thought to be keen on bolstering their defensive line in the summer window, with particular emphasis placed on a left-sided centre-back.

Richard Hughes and his recruitment team instead settled on the additions of Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili (arriving from Valencia in 2025).

Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio and Sevilla’s Loic Bade have since enjoyed links with the Anfield-based outfit.

Liverpool interested in Alvaro Fernandez transfer

We could very well face competition from Barcelona and Real Madrid for the footballer’s signature, according to updates coming out of Portugal.

One report from Spanish outlet AS, however, claims that Liverpool are currently showing the highest degree of interest in Alvaro Fernandez.

The No.3’s experience in English football (a season-long loan spell with Preston North End) is considered a factor here, with our decision-makers thought to believe that it will aid any period of adaptation.

It likewise shouldn’t go unnoticed that the 21-year-old spent four seasons at Manchester United, without making a senior appearance, prior to his permanent move to Benfica in the summer of 2024.

Liverpool consider replacing Andy Robertson with Alvaro Fernandez

Having recently switched to Portuguese football, it won’t surprise fans that any potential suitor will have to navigate a long-term contract expiring in 2029.

Liverpool, for their part, must bear in mind that stalwart Andy Robertson’s current terms are set to expire in 2026, by which point the Scotland international will be 32 years of age.

We can safely say that Kostas Tsimikas (28) won’t be considered the long-term future at left-back, which means we do need to be taking a serious look at the options available on the market.

Our well-documented interest in Wolves fullback Rayan Ait-Nouri already indicates that this is an avenue we’re considering exploring.