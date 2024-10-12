Liverpool have watched British prospect who’s ‘almost impossible to defend against’ – report

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly among three clubs to have sent scouts to watch a prodigious British talent in action over the past few weeks.

Despite boasting one of the most formidable forward lines in the Premier League, and indeed Europe, the Reds continue to be linked with numerous attackers of late, including West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus.

Reports from Germany now suggest that Anfield chiefs are also looking to a youngster who’s making his mark on the continent.

Liverpool scouts have watched Jamie Gittens

According to Bild, Liverpool scouts have travelled to watch Jamie Gittens for Borussia Dortmund, with the 20-year-old having scored twice in their Champions League campaign so far.

Chelsea and Tottenham have also been monitoring the English winger, who’s attracting plenty of interest under former Reds midfielder Nuri Sahin at Signal Iduna Park.

Gittens seems gifted but Liverpool are already spoiled for choice in attack

Similar to Jadon Sancho, Gittens had been in Manchester City’s academy before deciding that a move to Dortmund would be the best pathway towards establish himself in senior football.

A tally of 67 appearances for Die Schwarzgelben would indicate that the 20-year-old made the right decision; and although that’s yielded just nine goals for him so far, four of those have come in the first two months of this season (Transfermarkt).

He’s earned rave reviews among BVB teammates and powerbrokers, with Pascal Gross decribing him as ‘unbelievably strong in one on ones’ and sporting director Sebastian Kehl gushing ‘When he is in the penalty area, he’s almost impossible to defend against’ (bundesliga.com).

The praise from the ex-Brighton midfielder is backed up by Gittens’ match averages of 5.41 progressive carries and 3.39 successful take-ons, returns which place him in the top 14% and top 4% for those respective metrics among positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues over the past 12 months (FBref).

The Englishman’s star is certainly on the rise at Dortmund, and it’s easy to see why Liverpool are seemingly interested in him, although Arne Slot already has a stacked forward line, with Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo vying for the left-sided berth.

Right now there doesn’t seem any real need for the Reds to heavily pursue the 20-year-old, but he’s definitely worth keeping in mind in case circumstances change in the near future.