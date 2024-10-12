Liverpool targeting 24y/o as long-term Salah successor; he scored ‘incredible goal’ v Man City

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Fresh reports have suggested that Liverpool could look to a current Premier League star as a long-term successor to Mo Salah at Anfield.

The Egyptian is now into the final nine months of his contract with the Reds, and it was reported this week that ambitious new MLS club San Diego FC could splurge to make him a marquee signing.

If the 32-year-old is to depart Merseyside at the end of this season, LFC chiefs might seek to raid a top-flight rival for his replacement.

Liverpool eyeing Kudus as possible Salah successor

According to Fichajes, Liverpool have identified Mohammed Kudus as a possible successor to Salah, with the West Ham forward described as an ‘attractive target’ for the Reds.

The report adds that while the Irons are ‘unlikely to part with’ the 24-year-old, the prospect of a move to Anfield might yet tempt him to leave east London.

However, as per Fabrizio Romano for CaughtOffside, there are no ‘concrete updates’ on the Merseysiders’ apparent interest in the Ghana international, with no negotiations of significance having yet occurred.

Kudus is capable of the spectacular – but do Liverpool need him?

Kudus has a penchant for scoring spectacular goals, such as the one he netted for Ajax at Anfield two years ago and an ‘incredible goal‘ (in the words of Gary Neville) for West Ham in their defeat to Manchester City on the Premier League’s final day last season.

The Ghanaian had an excellent first year with the Irons, scoring 14 times in 45 appearances, but he’s found the going tougher in this campaign with only one goal in nine outings under Julen Lopetegui (Transfermarkt).

The 24-year-old is renowed for his dribbling ability, with his match average of 3.84 successful take-ons over the past 12 months placing him in the top 2% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues during that period (FBref).

Whether or not Liverpool move for Kudus in the foreseeable future could well be contingent on what happens with Salah. If the Egyptian extends his contract at Anfield, he and Federico Chiesa (plus the on-loan Ben Doak) would comprise plenty of depth on the right flank.

However, should our number 11 depart, there could then be every reason to try and raid West Ham for their Ghanaian attacker, who’s capable of producing special moments.