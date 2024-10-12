‘Currently…’ – Sky journalist responds to rumours of European interest in ‘top’ Liverpool player

Image via Sky Sports News

A reliable journalist has said that recent rumours regarding a potential exit for one Liverpool stalwart are ‘wide of the mark’.

At the end of September, TEAMtalk reported that Bayern Munich had identified Alisson Becker as a player with ‘all the characteristics’ that Vincent Kompany is seeking in an eventual successor to veteran Manuel Neuer at the Allianz Arena.

Alisson to Bayern rumours dismissed

However, Florian Plettenberg – a trusted source on all things German football – has today poured cold water on the speculation linking the Brazil goalkeeper with the Bavarian giants.

The Sky Germany reporter posted on X: “Rumours about FC Bayern and Alisson are wide of mark! Top and experienced player, but he’s not a topic at Bayern. Instead and currently, Bayern are open to extend the contract of Manuel Neuer until 2026 with Alexander Nübel planned as his successor in 2026 at the latest.”

Alisson’s latest injury might just deter Bayern

Although Alisson has once again been laid low by injury, with a hamstring problem set to keep him out until at least late November, it’ll come as a big relief to Liverpool fans that Bayern don’t appear to be seriously considering a move for our number 1.

It’s only because of his consistent brilliance in goal that an excellent stopper in Caoimhin Kelleher has felt compelled to publicly state his desire to leave Anfield in search of the first-choice status that his talents deserve.

It seems that the Munich giants already have their succession plan for Neuer in place, with Nubel on loan at Stuttgart until 2026, when the former will be 40 and likely to retire at that point.

In a perverse way, Alisson’s latest injury blow might help Liverpool’s case in terms of keeping him, with prospective suitors perhaps deterred by his less than stellar record in terms of availability.

The arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili at Anfield next year provides another strong option if the Brazilian were to be ruled out, and it appears from Plettenberg’s update that a move to Munich isn’t on the cards any time soon for the current Reds goalkeeper.