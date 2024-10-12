(Video) Watch as Virgil van Dijk is booked twice in four minutes to leave Koeman seething

Image via Optus Sport

Virgil van Dijk ensured that he’ll now have just over a week to prepare for Liverpool’s next match against Chelsea after he was sent off for Netherlands on Friday night.

The 33-year-old was shown two yellow cards in the space of four minutes in the final quarter-hour of the Oranje’s 1-1 draw against Hungary in the UEFA Nations League, ruling him out of his country’s grudge match against Germany on Monday.

The Reds defender was booked for dissent towards referee Lukas Fähndrich when he objected to Donyell Malen being brought to ground forcefully, and shortly afterwards he received his marching orders for hacking down Kevin Csoboth.

While the second yellow card was clearcut, Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman was left raging over the first booking for Van Dijk, insisting that as captain the Liverpool centre-back had the right to speak to the official, who reached for his pocket with indecent haste.

The former Everton manager fumed to NOS (via The Mirror): “I don’t understand it either. I think we have agreed that a captain can protest to a referee.”

Whilst it was personally frustrating for our number 4, whose first booking was harsh, it at least means he’ll be well rested for another hectic run of fixtures once the Reds resume their season next weekend.

You can view Van Dijk’s two bookable offences below, via @OptusSport on X: