‘Got a bit angry’ – Why fuming Alisson Becker told off new Chelsea signing in training

(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Estevao Willian is hoping to make Alisson Becker’s life a little difficult in the Premier League next year.

The 17-year-old will have to hope that his international teammate is back fully fit amid persistent injury concerns, however, after the Liverpool No.1 was recently ruled out with a hamstring injury.

At the very least, it seems unlikely that the 32-year-old ‘keeper will be making his way out of Anfield next summer in light of such troubling fitness concerns.

However, the Reds’ shotstopper will have to wait until the 2025/26 season by which point Chelsea’s £29m signing will have linked up with his new teammates at Chelsea.

Estevao made Alisson Becker angry during Brazil training

Alisson Becker was initially not best pleased with his compatriot’s behaviour during their prior involvement with the Brazil national side.

Estevao admitted he irked the Liverpool goalkeeper by firing shots at him whilst the 32-year-old warmed up.

Truth be told, it seems to be just a minor tiff in training and clearly an issue that has been swiftly, and rightfully, shoved under the rug.

“In shooting training, I started to hit all the shots and Alisson got a bit angry. He said he was still warming up, that I should wait a little bit. But I took it a bit seriously and scored many goals [against] him,” the Palmeiras wonderkid told The Guardian.

“He took it all in jest, but I hope that next year I can do again against him in [Premier League] matches. We’ll see a lot of each other in England.”

When will Alisson Becker be back from injury?

We understand that the former Roma star is set to miss a minimum of seven games in the upcoming action-packed calendar.

Paul Joyce’s injury update on Alisson was a little pessimistic on that front, suggesting it was entirely possible the footballer could miss further games beyond that point. This would, of course, be of great concern to Arne Slot and not least of all due to the fact we’re set to host Real Madrid in the Champions League after the November international break.

We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for a swift recovery. Though, thankfully, in the meantime, we’re blessed to have high-quality cover in the form of Caoimhin Kelleher.