(Video) Lee Carsley explains thinking around strange Alexander-Arnold England decision

Lee Carsley may only be England manager for a short time but he’s certainly stamping his authority on the role and has backed Trent Alexander-Arnold throughout his tenure.

Explaining the decision to play the Scouser at left back, the former Everton midfielder said: “He’s multi-versatile, he can do it and his role will be a little bit different to a conventional left back in terms of his positioning but we’ve got a lot of confidence in Trent.”

Our vice captain has been crying out for some backing on the international stage and even if it’s not in a position we expected to see him in, the 26-year-old has been given another start.

Let’s hope he can thrive and our No.66 can once again prove to everyone how brilliant he is.

Interim England manager Lee Carsley speaks ahead of England's clash with Finland

