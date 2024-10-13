Carsley makes strange Alexander-Arnold decision amid bold squad selection – report

(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has never started more matches for England than under current caretaker boss Lee Carsley but that hasn’t stopped another strange decision from being made.

As reported by BBC Sport on X: ‘Lee Carsley is set to play Trent Alexander-Arnold at left-back against Finland this evening.’



Before the former Everton boss took the job on a temporary basis, our vice captain had never started more than two successive games but the match with Finland is set to be the fourth in a row for our man.

As much as this must be a massive boost for the Scouser, the idea of playing left back may not have been one that he welcomed with open arms.

The most important thing for any player is being played and that’s why our No.66 was more than happy to fulfil a midfield role under Gareth Southgate but this is another strange decision.

As reported by Whoscored.com on X: ‘No player has created more clear-cut goalscoring opportunities than Trent Alexander-Arnold (3) in UEFA Nations League B.’

It seems that England repeatedly like to use one of the most efficient options in their squad, in an unnatural position and thus make the job harder for him.

It’s up to the 26-year-old to demonstrate why he should be playing and hopefully this will lead to a return to his most natural position.

We have no doubt in his talents but there always seems to be hurdles placed in the way of Trent if he is to succeed on an international level.

You can view the Alexander-Arnold update via @BBCSport on X:

Lee Carsley is set to play Trent Alexander-Arnold at left-back against Finland this evening.#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/qE0iEViJOP — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 13, 2024

