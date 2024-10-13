(Video) Liverpool lip readers will be out for Szoboszlai & Gravenberch moment post-match

Pictures courtesy of M4 Sport

It’s a testament to Ryan Gravenberch’s sudden and sharp rise at Liverpool that the spotlight is on him for a very different reason compared to the 2023/24 campaign.

The Dutch international by no means had a poor debut season for the Merseysiders. However, it seemed unclear how former boss Jurgen Klopp would manage to get the best out of the midfielder in future.

It’s a very different story now that Arne Slot is the man holding the reins at Anfield. The Reds side-stepped Martin Zubimendi’s change of heart in the summer transfer window by installing their No.38 as the deepest-lying operator in the Liverpool midfield — a masterstroke, it has to be said.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch moment spotted

Gravenberch very much carried his club form into the international break as the Netherlands secured a late 1-1 draw against Hungary in the Nations League.

The former Bayern Munich man made Liverpool teammate Dominik Szoboszlai’s life very difficult during the clash. As you might expect, of course, there were absolutely no hard feelings after the full-time whistle, with the pair spotted sharing a heartwarming moment.

We can’t quite work out what our No.8 is saying in M4 Sport’s footage – we’ll leave that to the lip readers among us!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of M4 Sport (via @trentchive on X):