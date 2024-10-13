(Video) He’s done it again; Every touch as Ryan Gravenberch shines on international duty

Ryan Gravenberch was a very good player last season but since this campaign has begun, the midfielder has been a different animal for both club and country.

This continued for the Netherlands against Hungary and one online user has compiled every touch from our No.38 and it’s exactly as impressive as you would expect.

The 22-year-old is becoming increasingly important for Arne Slot’s side and that’s not showing any signs of slowing down during this international break.

Long may this form last and we’re very lucky to have the former Bayern Munich man in our team.

You can view the Gravenberch highlights via Reddit user Some_Farm8108:

