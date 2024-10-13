(Video) Liverpool attacker hands Slot a set piece headache after international magic

Pictures courtesy of Viaplay International

Whilst Liverpool fans cross our fingers that this international break doesn’t bring with it any more fitness concerns, our players are trying their best to impress with their nations.

One such player who has succeeded in this task is Cody Gakpo, as he provided an impressive assist for the Netherlands.

With less than 10 minutes remaining, the 25-year-old was handed the responsibility to deliver a deep free-kick and he dispatched a wicked ball onto the head of Denzel Dumfries who scored the equaliser.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold given these set pieces for the Reds, we may not see our No.18 given the chance to do this at Anfield but he certainly has the quality and Arne Slot may be forced to allow the Dutchman more chances with a dead ball.

You can watch Gakpo’s assist (from 1:52:24) via Viaplay International on YouTube:

