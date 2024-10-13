(Video) Liverpool fans will love what Van Dijk and Szoboszlai did before international clash

Pictures courtesy of Viaplay International

Although Liverpool fans don’t like an international break, we can at least enjoy seeing our players linking up as opponents and displaying the togetherness from within our dressing room, as we saw with Virgil van Dijk and Domink Szoboszlai.

With both men being the respective captains of the Netherlands and Hungary, they lined up directly alongside each other in the tunnel before their match.

As their eyes met, our No.4 headed straight over to the midfielder and the pair shared a hug and a moment of respect before going to war – a heartwarming moment repeated after the tie between the Hungarian and Ryan Gravenberch.

It shows that Arne Slot’s squad are very much on the same page for this season and let’s hope it means we can maintain what has been a brilliant start to the campaign when the whole squad return to Kirkby.

You can watch the moment between Van Dijk and Szoboszlai (from 3:06) via Viaplay International on YouTube:

