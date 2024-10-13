(Image) Liverpool man spotted in training despite fitness doubts for national side

@EthnikiOmada

Arne Slot will be hoping that his Liverpool players currently on international duty are being correctly treated by their nations and the sight of one man in training may cast doubt around this.

Ivan Jovanovic confirmed in his press conference that Kostas Tsimikas has been suffering with illness but that didn’t stop the Greek Scouser from attending Saturday’s training session.

READ MORE: (Video) Slot handed another international boost as fourth player could miss both national matches

It remains to be seen if he will take part in any minutes for the match against Ireland for the Greek national team but his presence shows that he’s at least feeling better.

Let’s hope that the 28-year-old is being looked after by his nation and that he returns to Merseyside in good health.

You can view Tsimikas in Greece training via @EthnikiOmada on X:

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence