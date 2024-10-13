(Image) Mac Allister’s training update amid international fitness concerns

Alexis Mac Allister (@alemacallister) on Instagram

Alexis Mac Allister trained alone in the build-up to Argentina’s first game of the international break in which he was an unused substitute and now our midfielder has provided another update.

The 25-year-old took to his own Instagram stories to share another image of himself but it was unclear whether he was part of the full session.

However, the English account for the side uploaded a video that showed our No.10 was part of the full session and thus will surely be considered for minutes in their next match against Bolivia.

After seeing Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Curtis Jones sent home from international duty, it would have been nice for our World Cup winner to have also been given time to rest.

Alexis Mac Allister’s fitness concerns

Alexis Mac Allister’s fitness issues extend from his involvement in the 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace just prior to the international break.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder was adjudged to look ‘tired’ ahead of the half-time break and his involvement did indeed end after the first 45 at Selhurst Park.

Evidently, these concerns carried over to the international break given that Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni noted that the World Cup winner was training ‘differently’ to the squad.

We just hope he’s not being rushed back into action ahead of what looks to be an extremely packed fixture schedule for Liverpool over the course of the coming weeks.

Arne Slot’s side take on Chelsea at Anfield on October 20.

