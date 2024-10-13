(Video) Slot handed another international boost as fourth player could miss both national matches

Pictures courtesy of Εθνική Ομάδα Ποδοσφαίρου

After seeing Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Curtis Jones sent home early from international duty, Arne Slot may now have a fourth member of his squad return to Liverpool after playing no football during the domestic break.

After missing Greece’s victory over England due to suspension, Kostas Tsimikas is now a doubt for the match with Ireland with his manager Ivan Jovanovic stating in his press conference:

“[Tsimikas has] had a fever for the past two days, [he] hasn’t trained however, we will see if [he is] in training today [Saturday] and see if [he] feels good.

“However… it’s more a matter of how [he] will feel after training.”

It seems then that the left back may well not be risked due to the fatigue that will no doubt be present after suffering from an illness, or if he is played then it likely won’t be for a full 90 minutes.

If the Greek Scouser is well enough to train now, then he should be fit for the Reds and it means another player hasn’t had to endure the most strenuous of weeks.

You can watch the Tsimikas update (from 17:48) via Εθνική Ομάδα Ποδοσφαίρου on YouTube:

